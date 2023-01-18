Actor Sharnaaz Ahmad claims trial to hurting security guard

KUALA LUMPUR: Popular actor, Sharnaaz Ahmad (pix) pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to causing hurt to a security guard at a condominium, last year.

Sharnaaz, whose real name is Sharnaaz Ahmad Bazir Ahmad, 38, claimed trial after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim.

The actor of ‘Bukan Kerana Aku Tak Cinta’ drama series is accused of voluntarily causing hurt to Izzul Islam Awang, 27, at the entrance of a condominium block in Jalan Dutamas here at 8.30 pm on June 16, 2022.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides for up to one year in prison or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, Sharnaaz’s counsel, Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Ramat, appealed for the bail of RM5,000 proposed by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal to be reduced, saying his client had cooperated with the police during the investigation of the case.

“My client was arrested in June 2022 and six months later he was accused. He was remanded for four days and there is no risk of him escaping.

“The defence also plans to file a representation to the prosecution to review the charge,“ said Abu Bakar, adding that his client, who is a single father of a five-year-old son, is currently filming ‘The Original Gangster’ movie.

Atiqah set bail at RM2,000 with one surety and fixed March 6 for document submission. -Bernama