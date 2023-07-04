Actress Amelia Henderson ordered to pay over RM200,000 for breaching contract

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today ordered actress Amelia Henderson (pix) to pay more than RM200,000 in compensation to film and drama producer A. Aida for breaching the contract of a drama series titled ‘Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali’ last year.

Judge Zulqarnain Hassan made the decision after allowing the lawsuit filed by A.Aida whose real name is Datuk Zaidah Awang, 53 through her company, A.Aida Production Sdn Bhd, as the plaintiff against Amelia, 28 whose full name is Amelia Thripuri Henderson as the defendant.

The court also ordered Amelia to pay RM90,000 in general damages, refund the advance of RM3,920 paid after the contract was signed, and pay the plaintiff RM101,325 for filming costs and RM18,000 in expenses.

Zulqarnain also ordered an injunction on Amelia barring her from repeating or spreading defamation against the production company.

The judge also ordered the “Kisah Cinta Kita’ drama actress to issue a public apology to A.Aida within the next seven days beginning today and to take down videos containing elements of defamation which were posted on her instagram page.

Zulqarnain, in his judgement, said the court found that although the contract was not signed by Amelia, who was to play the main role in the drama, it was signed by her manager, Siti Norsyuhada Abdul Kadir, with the power of attorney given by the actress.

“The contract between the plaintiff and defendant, which was presented to the court, found that the defendant was bound to it. Rejecting the contract terms was no longer an option and the defendant must honour it.

A.Aida was seen to overcome by emotions and shed tears after the court’s decision.

On July 28 last year, A. Aida filed the suit against the breach of contract when Amelia withdrew at the last minute, from filming the drama.

According to the statement of claim, the plaintiff alleged that Amelia received the first payment of RM3,920 after she signed the contract agreement and agreed to give full effort to make the drama a success.

However, the plaintiff claimed that Amelia made the decision to withdraw despite negotiations between the two parties before the contract termination notice was given to the actress.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, A.Aida said she was grateful for today's decision in her favour and hoped to teach other artists a lesson not to take things for granted when it comes to signing contracts.

“As long as I have been a producer, this is the first time an artist withdraws at the last minute. Tomorrow is filming, at the eleventh hour she withdraws. I hope it’ll be a lesson to other artists, if you signed a contract, you should honour it,“ she said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Wan Nurliyana Abdul Rahman, representing Amelia said his client would file an appeal against today’s decision soon. -Bernama