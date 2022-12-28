Adamas await reply from weightlifters who failed doping test

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas) have yet to receive any feedback from two weightlifters who were alleged to have failed their dope tests during the 2022 SUKMA weightlifting competitions in September.

Adamas director Azura Bidin said both weightlifters who were medal winners in the SUKMA, have 14 working days from the date the letter was issued (Dec 23), to decide whether to accept the result of the doping test or request for Sample B to be tested.

“For the time being, both will remain suspended until we receive a reply as to whether they want to seek a hearing or admit (guilty). In most cases we encourage those accused to seek a hearing,” said Azura when contacted today.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (MWF) president Datuk Ayub Rahmat said two weightlifters who had won medals at the SUKMA which was held from Sept 16-24 in Putrajaya, were confirmed positive for the banned substance ‘anabolic androgenic steroid’ by Adamas.

Previously, three weightlifters -- two from Terengganu and one from Perlis -- failed a doping test a few days before SUKMA began in September.

Following the incident, MWF withdrew from the Games after the organisers allowed the two states involved in doping to continue participating in the games

Meanwhile, Azura said the hearing involving the three weightlifters was expected to be heard in January or February 2023.-Bernama