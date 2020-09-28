Adapt to changing job market needs by joining Penjana KPT-CAP, graduates told

KUALA LUMPUR: Graduates need to attune themselves to the changing job market requirements due to Covid-19 which has changed how people work, says Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Students who graduated last year and this year but have yet to get a job should take advantage of the government’s Career Advancement Programme (CAP) known as Penjana KPT-CAP,” he said in his speech at the allocation launch for the Penjana KPT-CAP.

He added the KPT-CAP is a unique programme because it will ensure every graduate gets a job as the courses are designed to cater for companies’ needs and is unlike other up-skilling and re-skilling programmes.

He said the government had allocated RM100 million for the Penjana KPT-CAP programme to help graduates meet the new demands in the job market.

“Graduates can from today start applying for relevant programmes under the Penjana KPT-CAP.

“Those who have yet to get a job should take advantage of the programmes as they could help increase their chances of getting a job,“ he added.

Muhyiddin said entrepreneurship should be explored by fresh graduates as it could create more job opportunities.

He said the Higher Education Ministry is ensuring the continuity of entrepreneurship programmes in public universities.

The Penjana KPT-CAP programme, which aims to re-skill and up-skill the participating graduates, comprises three sub-programmes, namely the Place and Train which is competency training by industry players, Entrepreneurship which will offer insights into the vital know-how of kick-starting a company and Gig Economy programmes will provide competency training.

The programme which starts next month will be conducted by academics, practitioners and industry players at selected higher education institutions nationwide.