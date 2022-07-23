Additional beds ready for increasing number of ILI patients: JKNT

PERMAISURI: Terengganu State Health Department (JKNT) has provided additional beds to accommodate a possible increase of influenza-like illness (ILI) patients in the state.

Its director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong, however said at the moment, there was no overcrowding at the six state hospitaals.

“Overall, we have 1,733 beds statewide, and so far, the bed utilisation rate has reached about 90 per cent,” she told reporters after an urban planting programme between Agriculture Office and Setiu Hospital here today.

Dr Kasemani said the number of upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) cases, including ILI in the state, was still under control, and the bed usage only involved five per cent.

In a separate development, she stressed the supply of medicines at all state hospitals and health clinics was still sufficient for the next three months.

As such, she advised the public not to panic and to seek medical treatment at the nearest health facility for treatment if they feel unwell.-Bernama