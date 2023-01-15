Address climate, health issues in one plate

THE world is facing a climate crisis with floods and thunderstorms in Malaysia getting more severe every year. North America is facing its coldest winter storm in a generation.

Forest fires have been rampant across the West coast of the US, several parts of Europe and Australia.

The Arctic Circle has reported a record 27°C, melting ice caps and raising sea levels.

Since the year 2000, the South China Sea has seen declines in catch rates by 70% and large fish stocks shrinking by 90%.

Rising temperatures and droughts are ravaging many crops all across the globe, reducing yield and affecting millions.

From the health aspect, Malaysia has seen an increase in life expectancy from 68.1 years (1980) to a respectable 76.3 years (2020), however, rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have increased many folds with heart disease increasing by 480%, diabetes by 350% and obesity by a whopping 700%.

This would mean that we are living longer, but at the expense of quality of life, especially for those who fall victim to these diseases.

myVeganuari: An awareness campaign with a simple solution

What is a possible solution? The Green Spoon, a youth movement based in Malaysia, is eager to introduce myVeganuari as a way for people in Malaysia to understand the importance of how our everyday food choices can ultimately affect our health and the health of our planet, which directly supports nine of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations.

myVeganuari 2023 will be in its third edition, aimed at providing a safe and fun environment for anyone willing to explore the idea of switching their current diet to a vegan diet, starting in January.

This means avoiding the consumption of all animal proteins and other animal-derived foods, including dairy milk, eggs and honey, and other animal by-products.

But Malaysia is a food haven, how is that possible?

myVeganuari aims to show you “the how” and explore the possibilities with us by joining our mission and signing up for the pledge to “Try Vegan” in January.

We have partnered with a super fun app called the ProVeg Veggie Challenge, which would give daily tips and reminders on how to make simple changes to sustain a vegan diet and lifestyle with a gamified user interface and hundreds of international recipes.

The app is free and has more than 500,000 people already using it, globally.

myVeganuari 2023 targets in getting at least 2,300 people in Malaysia, to take the pledge to try vegan for 31 days in January, which can potentially create the following impact:

Reduce the equivalent of 1,173,000km of CO2 emissions from driving cars (143,750 kg CO2);

Save precious freshwater that could fit 36 Olympic-sized swimming pools (89.7 million litres of water);

Preserve land equivalent to the size of 25 football fields (184,000 m2);

Save Malaysia from RM1.7 million of potential productivity losses (from non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer); and,

Compassion towards an estimated 414,000 animals from land and sea.

By taking action during myVeganuari, global climate change issues can be somewhat alleviated while preserving the ecosystem, especially the largest “carbon sink”, our oceans.

As stated in a publication by the World Cancer Research Fund International and The NCD Alliance back in 2014, there is a clear link between food, nutrition, diet and NCDs.

“Eating red and processed meat increases the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Diets high in meat and dairy also increase blood pressure.”

A 2019 study found that those who consumed more meat and protein from animal-based sources in place of plant-based sources have increased risk of death from chronic disease by 23%.

Another study found that participants who ate the most animal protein had a fivefold increase in the risk of death related to diabetes.

Those younger than 65 who ate the most animal protein had a 74% increase in risk for death from any cause and a fourfold increase in cancer-related deaths.

This is supported by a World Health Organisation Europe 2021 report which promotes eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts and seeds as it has proven to be better for our health, with sufficient evidence that this dietary lifestyle is preventive against NCDs.

Furthermore, a plant-based (vegan) diet is suitable for all stages of life, based on the position of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in 2016.

The updated Health Ministry’s Food Pyramid (2020) and the Malaysian Healthy Plate (Suku-suku Separuh) encourage plant-based foods to be at least three-quarters of the plate.

To go vegan just means switching the final quarter portion of the plate from the typical fish, chicken, egg or meat to a plant-based protein source, which is equally abundant in Malaysia, such as tofu, tempeh, lentils, dhals, chickpeas and any variety of beans.

Switching to a vegan diet comes with many sustainable advantages and multiple issues could be addressed, all in one plate.

So, let’s make an impact and show that Malaysia Boleh by signing up for the Veggie Challenge for myVeganuari 2023.

Accessible vegan deals

To sweeten the deal, myVeganuari will spotlight a wide array of vegan Malaysian meals and products easily accessible anywhere in Malaysia.

We are partnering with a local startup, Veg-Hub, which is a dedicated online delivery platform for all things vegan (and vegetarian), from food to cosmetics to clothing and more.

There will be special myVeganuari deals and offers via the website which currently features over 100 merchants, including over 20 exclusively vegan merchants, ready to deliver anywhere across the greater Klang Valley area.

Those outside of the Klang Valley can use the GoVeggie Malaysia App available on both the Apple App Store and Android Play Store to discover and explore the hundreds of vegan-friendly vegetarian and pure vegan restaurants all over Malaysia, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

If you prefer to eat out, myVeganuari has also partnered with KindMeal.my to help you get more savings and dine-in deals at restaurants all over Peninsular Malaysia, with many meat-free, vegetarian and vegan dishes, clearly promoted.

KindMeal as its name suggests is Malaysia’s pioneering meat-free lifestyle platform that promotes compassionate dining in a fun and effective way, while also saving your hard-earned money with great deals.

Free Malaysian vegan recipe e-book

What do we eat when we do not order delivery, take out or dine-in?

Let’s have fun cooking all the plant-based dishes we can think of.

All of your favourite dishes can be made vegan.

Do not just take our word for it, sign up with us and get a Malaysian vegan recipe e-book for free.

The recipes were contributed by a five-star hotel chef, influencers, food content creators and expert home chefs, who are foodies and have made their favourite dishes vegan so that they can continue enjoying their foods while still doing their bit for the planet.

myVeganuari has collaborated with these recipe contributors for this recipe e-book project since the first edition in 2021.

This project aimed to demonstrate to participants that a simple switch can be made by just swapping ingredients for a plant-based version.

Even national favourites such as nasi lemak rendang, curry laksa and char kueh teow can be made vegan.

With over 100 recipes, myVeganuari hopes participants will not run out of ideas in the kitchen with the common misconception of going vegan means only eating grass.

The recipe e-book is available for free via the official myVeganuari Telegram channel for those who take the pledge to Try Vegan in January and sign-up for the veggie challenge.

And it does not stop there, as myVeganuari will be featuring all the vegan and plant-based influencers, key opinion leaders, content creators, doctors, nutritionists, fitness coaches and wellness practitioners that you can follow on social media for additional support and inspiration.

Exciting events to fit every need

myVeganuari 2023 will be the first post-Covid-19 campaign, thus featuring numerous events offline apart from some virtual events through social media.

For those ready to set a new goal for the this year, to achieve better health and fitness (and lose weight) they can follow a BeFit 21-days virtual coaching programme.

Hosted by a top vegan influencer with one million followers, ChefDave_VeganJourney will be cooking up a healthy storm of whole foods, plant-based recipes with minimal SOS (Sugar, Oil, Salt) and collaborating with his fitness coach Coach Kana BeFit_LikeG to provide daily fitness routines to get you in better shape for the new year, just in time for the Chinese New Year (CNY).

Valued at RM499, the BeFit 21-day programme will be offered for free exclusively for myVeganuari pledged participants in January.

Don’t miss out on all the fun; myVeganuari 2023 promises you a delicious journey to health.

Other events lining up for myVeganuari 2023 include a vegan potluck waterfall picnic, a vegan CNY potluck, vegan food bazaars, a movie screening with university students inclusive of a vegan after-party, a farm-to-table experience of organic vegetables and mushrooms, weekly online prize giveaways from various vendors and much more.

Will a drop in the water make a difference?

Globally, Veganuary has been a successful campaign, being active since 2014 and aiding more than two million people in making positive changes to their lifestyles.

myVeganuari took inspiration from Veganuary and has put on a local Malaysian twist.

For those who participate and follow us through this month-long campaign, there are many benefits to be enjoyed, not just for us as individuals, but for our community, and a better Malaysia.

We encourage everyone to take part in this unique campaign, let’s pledge to try vegan in January for #myVeganuari2023.

Together, 2,300 Malaysia Boleh, create a ripple of change and make a difference in our plates.

