Pandemics have brought sweeping changes to society and upset the balance of power time and again. At the cost of 200 million lives, the Black Death in the 14th century was a great equaliser that bridged the divide between wealthy landowners and the peasants in Europe.

The deaths of working people pushed up labour costs and forced rentals to plunge, elevating the living standards of millions for generations.

One of the most drastic changes was brought about by the spread of smallpox in the 15th to 17th centuries, when 95% of the indigenous population of America was decimated. This paved the way for colonisation and spectacular changes in international banking and finance.

Our malleable society will continue to be shaped by the hands of such forces. Five months after the first reported Covid-19 case in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Dec 31, 2019, we have seen major adjustments in the way we live.

The most pronounced is the way we work as circumstances have pushed us into embracing a digital workforce with even machination for some operations.

With human interactions minimised, a radical shift in work culture is inevitable. Old approaches have been challenged while work-life balance seemed to be worked out as a proper structure is needed in our daily routine.

Multitasking will be a necessity and not just an ideal as redundancy is being looked at by companies struggling to stay afloat.

Commerce, especially at brick-and-mortar outlets, has been dealt the biggest blow. Consumers have wised up and become more prudent in their spending, and buyers’ remorse has become a distant memory for many.

Yet, trade and work will go on. We have seen a paradigm shift to the digital world where people learn, work, trade, entertain and interact. Whether this becomes the new normal is yet to be seen but the writing is on the wall.

The digital divide is one of the starkest inequalities highlighted by the pandemic. If digitisation is indeed the new normal, we are looking at a great disparity between those with access and those without.

This is the first area we need to look into to level the playing field for all. Failing which, we could see how radically imbalanced wealth and income distribution will become.

