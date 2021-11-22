Addressing concerns of mandatory vaccinations

THE case for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations has brought about various discussions and debates worldwide pertaining to its efficacy and whether it is an infringement of one’s individual autonomy.

In Malaysia, as the country progresses towards treating the pandemic as endemic, the issue of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination has yet to be decided. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob mentioned that the matter would

be deliberated during a Cabinet meeting.

However, the government’s stance against anti-vaxxer groups was clear when Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin stated that the ministry had chosen the approach of denying those who refused vaccinations of the same benefits as those who had been fully vaccinated.

According to statistics, Khairy said that individuals who refused to be vaccinated in Malaysia constituted a small percentage of the adult population, with almost 95% of the adult population receiving at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This begs the question whether arguments brought forth by dissenters against mandatory vaccinations hold water, and whether there are considerations needed to be taken by the government if mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations are imposed in Malaysia.

One of the most common argument raised by anti-vaxxers is that vaccine mandate is a violation

of human rights. Firstly, anti-vaxxers would argue that mandatory vaccinations violate an individual’s right to autonomy and

self-determination over their own body, which is recognised as part of the right to private life as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948. This right is implemented in both law and ethics, through the doctrine of informed consent to medical treatment, which includes the right to refuse treatment.

Secondly, anti-vaxxers disagree to the state interfering with an individual’s rights to liberty. This is because they are concerned that it may set a precedent for future authoritarian state power exercises in various settings.

Libertarians believe the government has no business interfering in what they consider to be strictly personal and private concerns. Furthermore, they opine that the government should have no business meddling with family or personal decisions, including healthcare issues. Hence, the issue arises when individual rights clash with what is required to regulate Covid-19’s spread in order to safeguard others – namely, to respect and promote the “common good” and act in the “public’s best interests”.

The writer is of the opinion that individual rights may be legitimately violated to a limited extent necessary to protect others. Covid-19, as we know, poses a serious threat to public health, both locally and globally, because of its infectious airborne transmission.

When compared to other options, widespread vaccination is the only cost-effective way to establish herd immunity – where enough people are immune to prevent the disease from spreading.

By adopting a utilitarianism approach, the author opines that mandatory vaccinations are a reasonable encroachment on an individual’s liberty and autonomy, at least for certain populations. This is because vaccination not only reduces the risk of catching Covid-19, but also prevents the virus from spreading to the most vulnerable among us, such as those with disabilities and weakened immune systems, as well as children who are too young to be vaccinated.

It is only those with valid justifications, such as medical or health-related reasons, who can be exempted from mandatory vaccinations. Therefore, the writer is of the view that vaccinations should be made mandatory because there is a collective responsibility to society

to protect each other from harm, especially when it comes to

public health.

If mandatory vaccinations are to be implemented in Malaysia, the government must weigh all factors and strike a reasonable balance between them.

One question that needs to be considered is whether such mandate allows for exceptions. Even though the government has granted exemptions for minors and those with valid health or medical reasons from being vaccinated, can those who object to vaccines on the basis of personal, religious or ideological reasons fall under this category

as well? The government must be clear as to what exceptions may exist and who will decide they are justifiable. Furthermore, the severity of punishment for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate must also be considered.

It may be difficult to justify extremely hefty fines or other harsher kinds of punishment, such as incarceration.

According to the World Health Organisation, an essential factor

to consider is whether the government has taken proactive and sufficient steps to address anti-vaxxer concerns. This is because a mandate during a crisis will be counterproductive as it will only strengthen the opinions of anti-vaxxers on conspiracy theories, misbeliefs or misunderstandings if not sufficiently addressed.

All in all, in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, the two most important ethical principles are to use the least restrictive, invasive alternatives that are reasonably available and likely to be effective in preventing serious harm or the risk of serious harm to individuals or the general public.

When there are no “no harm” options in dealing with Covid-19 – a situation known in ethics as “a world of competing sorrows” – we must decide who will be harmed; a preferential option in favour of the most vulnerable, weakest, most in need persons should govern the decision making.

