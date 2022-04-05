Addressing the disconnect between students and educators

AS hybrid learning solidifies its place in our new normal, it is vital that we address today’s challenges to digital learning, to prepare tomorrow’s workforce. The rise of hybrid learning in response to Covid-19 restrictions seems to present a silver lining. Across industries, technological aptitude is a good indicator of success. Students practising hybrid learning are gaining and building technological skills that will make them more competitive in the workforce.

Introducing more technology into classrooms – physical and virtual – has offered students accessibility and convenience, but also presented new challenges. Distractions, lack of motivation and a disconnect between educator and student suggest students may not be able to keep up with their education, according to a 2021 study by Lenovo and Microsoft. By harnessing the full potential of online learning, we can lay the basis for a skilled workforce of tomorrow.

Bringing different kind of creativity into the classroom

In 2020, the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic saw an estimated 1.6 billion students out of school. A year later, over 800 million students globally continue to grapple with complete or partial school closures. The study conducted by YouGov and Terapinn saw over 80% of upper-level and 95% of educators increased their use of technology in the classroom within the past year in Asia Pacific.

Standout challenges to online learners – distractions, lack of motivation and immediate feedback from their educators, and social isolation – did not stop students from recognising the benefits in online learning. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of students found accessibility to be a major advantage, while 62% found that it saved time and eliminated the need to commute.

Lowering barriers to an engaging, fulfilling digital learning experience is crucial to growing these proportions and getting students back on track. To do that, we need to approach our education technology more creatively – combining new, engaging technologies in the classroom alongside adequate support.

For example, AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) solutions can help students reduce learning time for new skills and improve retention, while being more cost effective. The introduction of integrated and comprehensive AR and VR solutions can open doors for students to experience limitless immersive environments. It is a door that stands wide open but only one-third of educators have explored AR or VR technologies.

Meanwhile, existing technology has not been fully utilised, with merely 38% of students using video conferencing applications for their lessons, and an even smaller proportion (20%) of students are using cloud-based file sharing services.

Expanding the classroom and creating next generation of learners

Expanded and enriched access to hybrid learning will help close the gaps between students and their knowledge. Streamlining the systems students use in schools can help encourage use; giving students access to devices, support and services in one place.

Under Malaysia’s Cerdik programme, students from lower income families will be provided with digital access in the form of laptops, tablets and data connectivity. The programme is targeted to impact at least 150,000 students in 500 schools.

We can also lean on technology to help develop less quantifiable soft skills that are vital within the workplace. Implementing custom education technology software and hardware, including Lenovo’s end-to-end Smart Classroom solution, can prepare students for future workplaces, while developing the collaborative skills they need for success.

Using a combination of devices, students can collaborate with each other on projects in multi-dimensional ways. These devices are also equipped with tools that are essential for learning such as Microsoft Edge. Developed with built-in tools to advance learning, Microsoft Edge works seamlessly with Microsoft 365 to help students and teachers access and organise important information. Students can use Immersive Reader on the web, collect research for class projects, and get quick access to Office apps and files with every new tab. Plus, Microsoft Edge is designed to be the fastest browser on Windows 11. While they are enjoying the speed and accessibility of Microsoft Edge, they will gain powerful protection too.

Framework for the future

While the global pandemic led to seismic shifts in the education landscape, it has also laid the foundation for a new training ground for the future digital working world. As students experiment and become familiar with a variety of learning methods and technologies, they will not only have finesse in digital skills but also develop the ability to adapt quickly and resiliently to change. As new technologies quickly become relevant in the workplace, students equipped to take up new skills boldly – at any age – stand the best chance for success.

Varinderjit Singh, General Manager, Lenovo Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com