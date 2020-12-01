Addy Kanna, Alvin Goh detained under POCA for two years - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The main suspects in the Macau Scam syndicate and online gambling activities, Zaidi Kanapiah or also known as Addy Kanna and Goh Leong Yeong or Alvin Goh as well as two police personnel have been detained under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) for two years.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said they would all be detained at the Simpang Renggam Special Rehabilitation Centre (PPK) in Johor; Pokok Sena PPK in Kedah; Bentong PPK in Pahang.

“The order was issued on Nov 25 and Nov 26 before all of them were brought before Prevention of Crime Board (Home Ministry) for further action.

“Apart from that, police also arrested another male suspect, a China national known as Chen De Wei, 31, who is believed to be the leader of the Macau Scam syndicate in the country, in a special operation in Mont Kiara here from Oct 15 to Oct 20, he told a special press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Huzir said Chen acted as the liaison between the syndicates in Malaysia and China and also had ties to Addy Kanna and Alvin.

He said investigations found that Chen was also on the list of people wanted by the Chinese authorities for Macau Scam offences.

“Chen and six other suspects, five Chinese nationals and one local, have been remanded for 38 days under Section 4(2)(a) of Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

“They will be brought to the Prevention of Crime Board on Jan 8,” he said, adding that a total of 12 syndicates, including the one headed by Chen, were crippled through the special Ops Dadu Centre recently.

Previously, the media reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested Alvin and Addy on Oct 2 and Oct 3 on suspicion of carrying out the Macau Scam fraud and online gambling activities targeting victims in China and cooperating with fraud cartels abroad.

The MACC also detained and questioned several famous celebrities and police officers and personnel who are believed to have protected the syndicate.

Meanwhile, commenting on the shooting of General Operations Force (GOF) personnel at the Malaysia-Thailand border, Huzir said police had arrested 22 smugglers, involving 18 locals and four Thais.

“All the suspects are still under remand to assist in investigations into the case and we are seeking the cooperation of our counterparts in Thailand to nab three more Thais,” he said.

On Nov 25, local media reported that a GOF personnel was slightly injured after being shot while on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border near Bukit Kayu Hitam.

That was the second such incident following the shootout involving two personnel and a group of smugglers about 600 metres from the TS9 command post in Padang Besar, Perlis in the early morning of Oct 24.

In the 3.10 am incident, GOF Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, 54, was killed while Sergeant Norihan Tari, 39, was critically injured. — Bernama