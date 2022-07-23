Adequate laws to deal with insulting Islam: Ahmad Marzuk

KOTA BHARU: The government will not compromise with any individual, group or party who deliberately provokes and insults Islam, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary(pix).

He said the government will not let them go scot-free as they will be tracked down and arrested for jeopardising religious harmony besides Islam is the official religion in this country.

“Parties attempting to harm Islam will face legal action in court,“ he said commenting on actions against some individuals who carried out provocative performances including in a comedy club and insulted Islam through postings on social media recently.

Earlier, the Pengkalan Chepa MP officiated the Quran Hour and Souq@YADIM programme organised by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Chepa here today.

Ahmad Marzuk also said it is hoped that all actions imposed by the court against those who insult Islam would be a lesson to other parties so that they do not carry out similar acts.

“No party is profiting from insulting religion but it will only cause provocation and are deliberately looking for cheap publicity... In terms of action as well, I think there is no need to change the law because the existing one is adequate,“ he said.-Bernama