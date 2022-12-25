Adequate supply of fresh fish: LKIM

JERTIH: The floods that hit Terengganu last week did not affect the supply of fresh fish, especially in the state, said Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) director-general Yusoff Othman.

He said there was a drop in fish landings in the East Coast states, while the situation in the West Coast was normal.

“Overall, the supply of fish is not affected and the issue of fewer landings on the East Coast is also not significant as the fishermen, even in the East Coast states, can still go to the sea, with the presence of breakwaters. “he told Bernama after presenting donations to 46 fishermen in the Besut district fishermen who were affected by the floods at the LKIM Besut Complex here, today.

According to him, if there is a shortage of fish, LKIM will release its stock of fresh frozen fish (QFish) to stabilize the supply.

Earlier, Yusoff presented cash donation of RM500 each, as well as Qfish and rice under the LKIM Fishermen's Welfare and Natural Disaster Fund programme to the 36 fishermen at Chalet Nelayan Resort in Setiu district.

“This programme is an ongoing programme to provide immediate assistance to fishermen affected by natural disasters or accidents to ease their burden,” he said.

Last year alone, he said, LKIM has channelled assistance amounting to RM1.1 million under the programme to 1,337 beneficiaries.

He said LKIM has also activated the LKIM Disaster Operations Room in the states and its headquarters to coordinate aid for the fishing community.-Bernama