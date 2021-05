JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have warned employers, especially those in the industrial sector to strictly adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) or risk having their premises shut down.

State police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said this was following a complaint received against a senior officer of a Pasir Gudang factory, a foreign national, who had refused to cooperate on matters concerning worker capacity.

The complaint was received by the local authorities and the officer has been issued a warning, he said.

“I met with the factory official concerned and gave him a warning. Nationality here does not matter, there are laws and regulations to follow here in Malaysia.

“There may be more (factories) also doing the same. If they refuse to follow regulations, and there are more complaints, we will shut them (factories) down,” he told a media conference here today.

At the same time, Ayob Khan said a joint Covid-19 SOP compliance operation with Health Ministry and local authority teams at two factories (tile and wire manufacturers) in Pasir Gudang found that some of their workers were not adhering to the set SOP.

Four workers from the wire factory and three tile factory employees were slapped with RM1,000 compounds for failing to check in on MySejahtera. — Bernama