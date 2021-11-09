Adly rides scooter to distribute campaign pamphlets in Bukit Katil

MELAKA: Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari(pix) rode on his scooter while distributing pamphlets to constituents in Bukit Katil today as he began his campaign for the state election to be held this Nov 20.

Adly, who is the PH candidate for Bukit Katil, in a posting on his Facebook, advised voters in Melaka to all go out to the polls to exercise their right this Nov 20 as well as to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“This morning, went to distribute pamphlets in the Bukit Katil constituency . The (fine) morning weather today is hoped will continue until polling day. Advice to the Melaka people, do not be afraid to go out to vote this Nov 20, comply with the stipulated SOP.

“The future of Melaka for the next five years is in your hands. Love our state, this is our home,” stated Adly, who is the incumbent Bukit Katil Assemblyman.

Adly will be in a four-cornered fight to retain the seat which he won with a majority of 3,159 votes in the 14th General Election.

His contenders in the coming state election are Datuk Hasnoor Sdg Husin of Barisan Nasional (BN); Abdul Hamid Mustapah (Independent) and Muhammad Al Afiz Yahya (Perikatan Nasional).

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 for polling day for the Melaka state election, with early voting on Nov 16.

The state election is called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.-Bernama