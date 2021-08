MUKAH: The Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) is not only meant to cater for the education needs of local youths but will be opened to trainees from outside the region, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Saying Sarawak, which has a population of over two million people, must be extroverted in the matter, he stressed that the learning culture of the locals would be different when they mix with foreign trainees.

“We must have an open mind in this as we only have a population of over two million. It doesn’t mean that this centre is only for our youth.

“We open up to other people because once you have that of mix culture, the way you learn will be different and your mind will be different ...(think) global,” he said.

Abang Johari said this when he officially launched the Oil and Gas Academy and Palm and Agriculture Academy of Centexs Mukah here today.

He explained that the local trainees will have engagement with the foreign trainees and create friendships whereby thereafter they could create a networking among them which would be beneficial for them and Sarawak in the future.

The chief minister said Centexs can take foreign trainees as the courses offered are recognised globally.

Located 10 minutes from Mukah town and five minutes from Mukah airport, the RM50 million campus can accommodate 809 trainees at any one time.

It will provide training in various programmes related to oil and gas and palm and agriculture industry.

Apart from Mukah, Centexs has other campuses located in Kuching, Lundu, Betong, Dalat and Lawas. -Bernama