Adnan Mat retains Cuepacs presidency

SHAH ALAM: Datuk Adnan Mat (pix) has retained his position as president of the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) after winning big in the 29th Triennial Convention election here today.

He will now hold the presidency for the term 2022-2025.

Adnan obtained 1,108 votes to defeat his challenger, former Cuepacs deputy president II, Zulkifli Mohamad, who only managed 331 votes.

More than 1,700 delegates cast their votes in the election.

Aminuddin Awang also retained the deputy president post after securing 1,111 votes, while Norhayati Abdul Rashid secured the deputy president II post when she received 617 votes.

Meanwhile, Adnan called on the government to review the annual salary increase (KGT) of lower grade civil servants to protect their welfare and well-being.

“According to the Department of Statistics, the cost of living has increased by RM115 a month. So with an increase of RM80, it is unreasonable and the government needs to make a new increase.

“The Congress had proposed a new salary scale increase for civil service members with a minimum KGT of RM180 per year to the lowest grade,” he said.

Adnan also hoped that in the Mini Budget that will be presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon, he will maintain the announcements made by the previous government or make improvements, especially for civil servants.-Bernama