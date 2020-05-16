Adopt stringent sanitisation standards, Penang tourism players told

GEORGE TOWN: Penang wants all tourist attractions and accommodation to adopt a stringent sanitisation standard as part of efforts to gradually recover from Covid–19 pandemic.

State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said it was agreed at a roundtable among the travel trade community that cleanliness and recommendations of the health authorities be reinforced.

He said tourism players must work together with the state to deliver an adequate and desirable environment to revive the sector.

“This is also the reason for the guidelines, to ensure that we are all aligned at the same direction to position Penang for recovery,” he said in a statement.

He said Penang could take the lead and set the operating guidelines to be submitted to the federal authorities in the recovery efforts.

Yeoh reiterated that tourism will probably be the last economic sector to recover because the travel industry has been devastated by the virus.

“Taking action now is of the essence so that we would be in a position to capture the timing to rebound and maximise growth when the opportunity arrives. We want to make sure that Penang continues to lead.

“Tourism is also dependent on the people’s psychology, and tourists are very sensitive to safety and security. We need to regain the people’s trust to travel again. It would be a challenging task.”

Yeoh wants all segments of tourism from airlines to hotels, cruise liners, landmarks and convention centres to embrace the challenges of trying to bring back tourists.

He said Penang’s initiative seeks to change industry norms, behaviours and standards to ensure both tourists and stakeholders are confident.