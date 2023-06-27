Adopt sustainable living to avoid drastic weather changes, warns expert

PETALING JAYA: A climate change expert has warned that unless Malaysians adopt a sustainable lifestyle, the country would see drastic weather changes that would impact our daily lives far more than the floods experienced in February and March and the current heatwave.

Environmental NGO EcoKnights vice-president Amlir Ayat said a sustainable lifestyle refers to a way of life that aims to reduce the use of Earth’s natural resources by an individual.

He said irresponsible human activities are the main reason there has been severe climate change.

“It is primarily because of human activities and the release of greenhouse gases that have caused climate change to worsen by so much. Excessive development and deforestation also take away the planet’s ability to regulate carbon dioxide.

“Many people have lost their livelihoods because of these activities and it will only get worse if mitigation efforts are not implemented successfully.”

Amlir said a sustainable lifestyle refers to one that aims to minimise negative impact on the environment, as well as conscious decisions that support the long-term sustainability of the planet.

“The choice to live sustainably starts with ourselves. It is a matter that everyone must be more aware of because it affects our future and the coming generations.”

He said living sustainably is an easy and simple practice that everyone can integrate into daily life.

“There are a few simple ways to start living sustainably. First, we must practise proper waste management by ensuring we separate our waste into three main categories – recyclables, compostables and non-recyclables. This ensures the materials are reused or reintegrated with nature.

“Then, we should reduce single-use items and avoid buying impulsively. This will help reduce the amount of wastage for materials that are not biodegradable.

“People can also opt to use public transport or carpool, which helps decrease carbon emissions that are directly damaging the atmosphere.”

He said the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report from 2022 showed sustainable behaviour and practices in society could result in a 40% to 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Amlir also said it is critical to raise awareness of the issue because climate change has worsened in the last decade.

“Natural disasters such as heatwaves, droughts, hurricanes and heavy rainfall have become more frequent and severe.

“In the past year alone, there have been issues of flooding and heatwaves, that claimed the lives of two children in Kelantan. These are bound to get worse and more frequent if we do not change our way of living,” he said.

Amlir added that positive action by every single person is important as it could affect climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and inspire others to live more responsibly.

“As individuals, we play a vital role in helping to ease climate change. Our practices can cause a ripple effect that inspires others to do the same. Our purchasing choices can send demand signals to brands to produce more eco-friendly products.

“Individuals can help shift the societal norm towards sustainability. This is a matter of environmental protection as well as resource preservation.

“We are responsible for future generations. By adopting a sustainable lifestyle and combining efforts by the government through policies, infrastructure and technology, sustainable living can be achieved.”