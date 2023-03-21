Adult film plays on TV screens at railway station for 3 minutes in India

PASSENGERS at a railway station in India were shocked on Sunday when TV screens installed at the platforms displayed an x-rated adult movie clip.

According to Deccan Herald, a railway official said the private operator who was given the contract has been “blacklisted”, and the railway authorities had also lodged a police report.

The alleged pornographic clip was reportedly screened on the electronic display for almost three minutes.

While sharing the video, some social media users even tagged their chief minister and the railways ministry account on Twitter.

Reports also claim the railway authorities have initiated a separate investigation into the matter and officials have launched a search for the station operator, who reportedly fled the scene soon after.