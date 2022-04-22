Advance notice needed: FMM

PETALING JAYA: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has welcomed the Transport Ministry’s efforts to ease traffic congestion during the Hari Raya celebrations when the annual balik kampung exodus begins.

FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said while he was pleased with the exception granted for Category Two and Three vehicles, suggested that the authorities should notify manufacturers at least a month before implementing any restrictions on heavy vehicles on roads so that logistical arrangements with service providers can be made earlier.

“We understand from media reports that the transport minister has announced that restrictions on heavy vehicles for Hari Raya are expected to be enforced from April 30 to May 2 and from May 7 to May 8.

“However, the enforcement dates have not been gazetted yet and we urge the government to do so soon to assist companies with the necessary preparations for the restrictions,” he said.

He added that the gazette was important as the restrictions would affect the majority of heavy vehicles although exemptions were provided for those carrying industrial goods to and from the port or airport to industrial areas. They are allowed to operate from 8am to midnight during the restrictive period.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong had earlier announced the prohibition of heavy vehicle movement on roads at certain hours to prevent accidents during Hari Raya.

Wee said it was a norm to regulate goods-laden vehicles during festive seasons to mitigate the risks of heavy vehicles and regular traffic on federal and state roads, including highways.

He added that the restrictions would not cause any inconvenience as companies have been informed in advance to rearrange their operations, since selected heavy vehicles are permitted to be on roads during unrestricted hours.

“Our move will help mitigate the risks on federal and state roads that motorists usually use to balik kampung, particularly to the East Coast where there are fewer highways. Congestion may cause risky driver behaviour due to impatience, such as overtaking when unsafe to do so and causing collisions.”

Wee also said the restrictions on heavy goods-laden vehicles have been classified into three categories, with Category Two vehicles prohibited from 12am to 8am and Category Three barred from 6pm to 6am.

Category Two consists of container trucks transporting products, those that carry electronic or electrical products and industrial resources, oil palm harvest and rubber goods from plantations to manufacturing facilities as well as freight trucks returning after being unloaded.

The other types of heavy vehicles fall under Category One, that are not allowed to be on roads during the specified periods.

However, the restrictions are not applicable to vehicles that transport products from a port or airport to an industrial location in the same area.