Advantageous to master both English and Bahasa Malaysia: Expert

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians need to accept that proficiency in Bahasa Malaysia and English is required for the country to be a cohesive and progressive nation, said Universiti Utara Malaysia School of Languages, Civilisation and Philosophy deputy dean Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Hilmi Hamzah.

He said the issue can be viewed from multiple perspectives, including a historical one.

“While we look forward to future progress, we should remember how we started as a nation. I agree that English is the way forward, but we should also safeguard Bahasa Malaysia and respect both languages while we advance towards the modern world,” he told theSun.

Mohd Hilmi said being proficient in both languages would make the people more progressive and responsible citizens.

He was commenting on a statement by veteran politician Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, who said the focus on “dignifying” Bahasa Malaysia was a backward move that does not help Malaysians to progress.

“Bahasa Malaysia is our national language and should go hand-in-hand with English. This can be implemented in several ways,” said Mohd Hilmi.

“First, we should honour both languages and be proficient in their spoken and written aspects. This way, we would appreciate the language transfer or contact between the two languages.”

Mohd Hilmi added that research has shown that multilingual children were more receptive to cultural diversity and progression in life.

“Local authorities and the private sector should strike a balance in the use of Bahasa Malaysia and English in their organisations.

“Language policymakers also should play an active role in this area by guiding society on the use of both languages.”

Meanwhile, the G25 group of influential Malays said mastering the national language and English at the same time was not a zero-sum game.

“Many countries are multilingual, and they are able to attain the required language proficiencies. For example, India never gave up English as the medium of instruction in their schools, and as the late Rajiv Gandhi once put it: ‘Why should we give up something we already have?’”

G25 said English has undeniably developed a very prominent and significant social, economic and geo-political role globally.

“We should and could strive to improve our competency in the English language to the highest level possible, if not for the entire population, at least for those who need to in order to ensure Malaysia is not left behind in this ‘race’ for optimum development on the international scene.

“However, this striving to excel in the English language should not be at the expense of developing our own national language,” it said, adding that the issue and position of the national language and English have always been a political hot topic.

“In linguistics and from the perspective of human rights, all world languages have their place and function in the daily lives of the respective nations. Just as no human is born intrinsically better or higher than another, irrespective of their ethnic background and colour,” G25 said.