PETALING JAYA: Children can be just as badly affected as their parents if forced to stay indoors, but there are ways to help them.

One way is to make them feel they have a role to play in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, according to child activist Dr Hartini Zainudin.

She told theSun this could be done by getting them to participate in efforts to make or paint masks meant for frontliners.

However, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. As mother-of-two Samirah Hassan (not her real name) pointed out, she has been having a stressful time taking care of her toddlers.

“We live in a small flat. Wherever I go in the apartment, they follow me, even to the bathroom,” she told theSun.

“I feel so trapped that I eventually broke down,” she added. She is now fighting a bout of depression.

As Samirah’s case shows, assigning tasks to children does not always work.

“I tried to get them involved in various activities such as making masks, but they get rowdy and end up fighting,” she said.

Hartini agreed even fun activities do not always work.

But, she believes a community effort could help mothers deal with it.

“Reach out to families that are experiencing similar situations (as Samirah),” she said.

For instance, she said, one could start a book donation drive and contribute suitable reading material for children living in low-cost flats.

Psychologist Prof Datin Dr Mariani Md Nor told Bernama recently children could get bored and even anxious when they are not allowed to go to school and play with their friends. “Some even get rebellious,” she said.

Mariani, who is with the Department of Educational Psychology and Counselling at Universiti Malaya, said children aged three to five who are usually sent to day-care centres or nurseries would be the least affected.

“They will be quite happy to be at home with their parents,” she said.

To prevent boredom, she advised parents to create a daily timetable for the children, allocating time for play, study and other activities.

“Focus on what they like and help to improve their knowledge as well. It is also good to include activities they are not so interested in on the side,” she said.

Mariani, who is also deputy president of the Early Childcare and Education Council, said setting a special space in the house for children is also important.

Besides, homework and online lessons, they also benefit from “live” tutorials on cooking, washing and arranging cutlery, decorating the house and gardening.

“Indoor camping and traditional games are also good. Also, let them watch their favourite channels on TV, too,” she added.

