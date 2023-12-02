Advisory Committee to advise on how to increase revenue, reduce opex

KUALA LUMPUR: The Advisory Committee to Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will among others, be advising the Finance Minister on ways and means to increase the nation’s revenue base and reduce operating expenditure (opex).

In a statement today, its chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican said the advisory committee will also advise the Finance Minister on matters related to subsidies, including reviewing and restructuring existing subsidies and the provision of more holistic social protection.

He said the committee will advise on matters related to government linked companies (GLCs), including determining their relevance in the current context and consolidating them where appropriate, and matters related to national debt and good governance.

“The advisory committee reports directly to the Finance Minister and shall meet as frequently as possible depending on requirements,” he said.

Meanwhile, a secretariat to support the operations of the advisory committee has been formed and is located at the Petronas Twin Towers.

Mohd Hassan, in his capacity as chairman of the advisory committee, has invited Nurul Izzah Anwar to co-head the secretariat together with Khairil Anuar Ramli. -Bernama