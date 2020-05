KUALA LUMPUR: A drone-based enterprise, Aerodyne Group, has completed over 1,000 hours of drone flights time in one month of assisting the Malaysian government in enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its founder and chief executive officer, Kamarul A Muhamed, said at an average speed of 40km per hour, the teams have covered over 40,000 kilometres, which is equivalent to flying around the earth’s circumference.

”We are enthusiastic by (sic) this 1,000-hour milestone and honoured to be part of the authorised team, doing our part in keeping the Malaysian people safe.

“Drones and data technology have proven to be a powerful and effective tool for the battle against Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

He said the team has used a dedicated and secure GIS-based data sharing and analytics platform, vertikalitiOps, to provide real-time video streaming and analytics, hence, increasing the effectiveness of the team through its web and mobile-based visual dashboard.

The system also overlaid Covid-19 infection locational data to further enhance situational awareness of the spread and drone operation areas, he added.

Aerodyne’s 23 teams of two ‘Aerorangers’ each volunteered for the project while the company committed over RM2.5 million (US$600,000) worth of drone equipment and provided RM1.5 million worth of services on a CSR basis. -Bernama