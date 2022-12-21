AFF Cup: Fight with all your heart, PM tells Harimau Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has wished the Harimau Malaya squad the best of luck as they begin their 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup campaign against Myanmar (at 6 pm Malaysian time) today.

In a post on his Facebook page, Anwar said he was confident that the team, comprising new faces and experienced players under the guidance of head coach Kim Pan Gon, would be able to showcase their best performance this time.

“I represent all Malaysians in wishing success for the Harimau Malaya squad. Fight with all your heart for the badge on your chest!” the post added.

After playing against Myanmar, the national team will take on Laos at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday (Dec 24), Vietnam in Hanoi (Dec 27) and Singapore in Bukit Jalil (Jan 3) as they seek to finish in the top two spots in Group B and qualify for the semi-finals.

Since the tournament began in 1996, when it was known as the Tiger Cup, Malaysia have emerged as champions once in 2010 and finished runners-up thrice - in 1996, 2014 and 2018.

Only four teams have won the biennial tournament, namely Thailand (six times), Singapore (four times), Vietnam (twice) and Malaysia (once).-Bernama