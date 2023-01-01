AFF Cup: Keep calm and tame the lions - Ruventhiran

PETALING JAYA: Go big or go home.

Looking at the current Group B standings, Harimau Malaya are in danger of missing the semi-finals in the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup.

Only a win against Singapore on Tuesday (Jan 3) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil would save the national team’s campaign in the so-called “ASEAN World Cup” tourney.

The last time Malaysia cleared the group stage was in the 2018 edition, in which they finished runners-up, losing to Vietnam 2-3 on aggregate in the final.

While the stakes are high for Kim Pan Gon’s side in the clash against “The Lions”, left winger V. Ruventhiran (pix) said his teammates appeared to be keeping their composure ahead of the “Causeway Derby”.

“We need to be smart against them. Go for a big win and get three points. We have no pressure to face Singapore,” he told reporters at the training session here yesterday.

A goalless draw against Vietnam at the Jalan Besar Stadium last Friday enabled Singapore to move up to second spot on seven points while Malaysia have dropped to third with six points.

Vietnam remain the group leader with seven points on goal difference.

The 21-year-old Ruventhiran said the coaching team had reminded them not to commit any silly fouls when they take on Takayuki Nishigaya’s squad next.

Ruventhiran also said the players were still mentally strong despite suffering a controversial 0-3 loss to Vietnam at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi last Wednesday.

Controversy erupted when Japanese referee Ryuji Sato awarded a penalty kick to the home team and red-carded Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad in the 62nd minute after the Terengganu FC youngster was deemed to have fouled Doan Van Hau outside the field.

Que Ngoc Hai made the most of the opportunity to double Vietnam’s lead after Nguyen Tien Linh had put the team ahead in the first half.

The home side finished with a 3-0 victory courtesy of Nguyen Hoang Duc's goal close to full-time.-Bernama