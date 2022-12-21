AFF Cup: Mohamad Faisal, Ahmad Syihan star for Malaysia in slim win over Myanmar

YANGON: Nippy winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim and goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed starred for Malaysia as they kicked off their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note with a 1-0 triumph over Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium, here, today.

While Mohamad Faisal scored the all-important goal in the 52nd minute, the Harimau Malaya owe the victory to Ahmad Syihan as well for pulling off numerous saves, including a penalty, in the Group B opener.

With all three points in the bag, it gives the Harimau Malaya the perfect platform in their quest for the top two spots in the group to qualify for the semi-finals and try to end their 12-year wait for the Cup.

But it wasn’t a smooth ride for Malaysia in front of the 2,500 spectators at the stadium as the hosts took charge of the proceedings with their fast and short passes when in possession and quick retreats to close the gaps when defending.

Myanmar, coached by Antoine Hey, sounded an early warning when midfielder Lwin Moe Aung’s long-range attempt in the eighth minute sailed just wide.

Myanmar then blew another chance in the 19th minute when striker Aung Kaung Mann, after receiving a pass from Moe Aung, was slow to pull the trigger.

After failing to create a single chance in the first 20 minutes, Mohamad Faisal had the chance to make Myanmar pay for their defender’s mistake but he missed the target from close range.

With both teams tied at 0-0 at halftime, Harimau Malaya coach Kim Pan Gon decided to bring on naturalised striker Lee Tuck to replace Darren Lok after the break and it did not take long for the substitute to make an impact.

Using his speed to maximum impact, Lee Tuck intercepted a pass and relayed it to Muhammad Safawi, who then gave a through pass to Mohamad Faisal to cooly let fly a grounder past Myanmar goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Phyo in the 52nd minute.

Stung by the goal, Myanmar launched a series of attacks but the Malaysian defence, ably marshalled by Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar, managed to keep them at bay.

Undeterred, Myanmar kept pushing for the equaliser and Kyaw Min Oo nearly answered their prayers but his long-range piledriver was pushed out by Ahmad Syihan.

Towards the end of the match, a Sharul Nazeem handball saw the referee pointing to the spot.

Fortunately for Malaysia, Ahmad Syihan dived to his left to deny Myat Kaung Khant and preserve Harimau Malaya’s slim lead until the final whistle.

The national team will now take on Laos at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday (Dec 24) before travelling to Hanoi to face Vietnam on Dec 27 and complete their Group B fixtures against Singapore back in Bukit Jalil on Jan 3.

The top two teams from Group A and Group B will advance to the semi-finals.-Bernama