AFF Cup: Need to be stronger, 90 mins in Bangkok won’t be easy - Faisal Halim

KUALA LUMPUR: Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, Malaysia’s hero in the Harimau Malaya’s victory against Thailand last night, said the team need to improve their performance in the second leg of the 2022 AFF Cup semi-final against the War Elephants in Bangkok next Tuesday.

He said this was because the national team did not produce their usual playing style in the 1-0 victory over Thailand despite the dominance of the War Elephants in the first leg match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium yesterday.

“We have 90 minutes more in Thailand and it will not be easy. We haven’t qualified for the final, but it’s not impossible and we need to improve our game. Although we won, we didn’t play as usual.

“I hope in Bangkok, we will not concede a goal. Even if we can’t score any goal, we will still win 1-0 and qualify for the final,” he told reporters after the match.

Defending and six-time champions Thailand dominated the game at Bukit Jalil but lost in front of more than 60,000 home fans.

Mohamad Faisal saved Malaysia when he scored the solitary goal in the 11th minute to give Kim Pan Gon’s charges the much-needed point to face the expected torrid time against Thailand in the return leg at the Thammasat Stadium in a bid to make the final.

The goal on his 25th birthday puts the Selangor FC winger second on the goalscorers’ list behind prolific Thai ace Teerasil Dangda, who has five goals.

Commenting on his goal, Mohamad Faisal said he had mixed feelings about it.

“I’m happy and sad at the same time because I scored a goal on my birthday but wasn’t able to celebrate with my family. It’s hard to accept, but I have my teammates, coaches and the whole team and celebrating with them made me happy,” he said.

Malaysia, the 2010 champions, are scheduled to leave for Thailand today.-Bernama