AFF Cup: Safawi hoping to be third time lucky

YANGON: Harimau Malaya skipper Muhammad Safawi Rasid (pix) is hoping to be third-time lucky when he guides the team into battle in the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup competition and end the country’s 12-year wait for glory.

Malaysia, who won the Cup in 2010 before emerging as runners-up in 2014 and 2018, also finished second best in the inaugural meet in 1996, losing 1-0 to Thailand in the final.

But Safawi and Co are hoping to go one better this time, saying “becoming champions is the wish of all players, coaching staff and team officials”.

“This is my third appearance in the AFF Cup, this year we all have a big mission ahead - to get our hands on the trophy!

“Whatever happens, we must give our best and try to bring back home the trophy,” he said at the pre-match press conference at the Thuwunna Stadium here today, ahead of the Harimau Malaya’s Group B opener against Myanmar.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) ace, who will join Thailand’s Ratchaburi FC on loan next season, was also quick to allay fears that the Harimau Malaya squad this time would be understrength.

“We have a good team spirit in this team and we believe we can do it,” he said.

After Myanmar, Malaysia will head home to play against Laos at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Dec 24, followed by two crucial matches - against Vietnam in Hanoi (Dec 27) and Singapore (Jan 3) back at Bukit Jalil.-Bernama