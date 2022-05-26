Affin Bank to pay special dividend from disposal of stake in AHAM

KUALA LUMPUR: Affin Bank Bhd intends to pay its shareholders a special dividend from the divestment of its stake in Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd (AHAM) upon completion of the deal.

Affin Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd is disposing of its 63% stake to Starlight Asset Sdn Bhd, an investment holding company incorporated by funds managed by CVC Capital Partners, resulting in a gain of RM1.063 billion which will be reinvested in the group’s core banking business.

Affin Bank CEO Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali said it plans to reward its shareholders from the divestment after it obtains Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) approval. The board will ensure that sufficient capital is retained by the group for its long-term growth.

“We do intend to reward shareholders for their support and the growth of our business plans going forward.

“We need shareholders’ approval for the divestment, after that we will have to go to the Securities Commission Malaysia for approval (of the AHAM divestment). We expect the deal to be completed sometime in July-September. Once it is completed, we need to submit an application to BNM because we are a financial institution, thus our dividends are regulated by BNM,” he said during a media briefing after the group’s AGM and EGM yesterday.

On the deal, Wan Razly explained that Affin Bank received an attractive offer from CVC to unlock the value of AHAM.

“We believe we are selling at the top range of the pricing, which is 90.7 times the price-earnings (PE) ratio for 2020 or 18.6 times PE for 2021. With this earnings, we can accelerate our organic growth plans.”

Wan Razly said that due to the recent increase in Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate and with another hike expected in the second half of this year, loan demand is expected to taper off.

“I think you will see the market start to taper off in terms of loan growth; people will have to watch the cost of borrowings and their income levels. But we do see a positive GDP (gross domestic product), so there will still be some need for loan growth. And we hope to be able to ride the pandemic recovery as well. So we are optimistic for Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Razly said, the five focus areas under Affin’s AIM22 – ROE-focus value creation, productivity and efficiency, turbocharged current account & savings account (Casa), digital transformation acceleration, and people team high-performance culture – will be supported by the business drivers of community and enterprise banking.

Affin launched AIM22 (Affinity in Motion) in July 2020, covering the financial years from 2020 to 2022,

AIM22’s financial targets include a pre-tax profit of more than RM1 billion, Casa ratio of more than 25%, cost-to-income ratio of less than 55%, return on equity of 7% and gross impaired loans of less than 2.5%.

The CEO said the strategy for Casa going forward is to roll up its digital proposition. For FY21, Affin Bank's total Casa grew 22.2% year-on-year as the bank builds on its Casa franchise as well as the planned launch of a new mobile banking app in Q3 this year.

“We are also enhancing the internal process of the bank. Also, we want to launch a customer relationship management app or tool within the bank where we have the customer's data to better understand the customer's needs and to support them and cross-sell our products.”

Wan Razly said the entry of digital banks will increase competition and put pressure on conventional lenders in Malaysia.

“To us, the threats will be rising cost of deposits and war on talent. We want to retain our people but they may join the digital banks. But we want to build a modern and progressive Affin Bank of the future. In terms of IT investment, our budget is RM316 million capex (capital expenditure) this year,” he added.

The group disclosed that Affin Islamic has become a major contributor to Affin Group, with new products introduced in 2021, including A1ADDIN, a digital banking proposition, and AffinMax Corporate Internet Banking App.

Affin Bank has declared a dividend of 12.5 sen per share, the highest in seven years following pre-tax profit of RM703.9 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2021, an 82.0% increase compared to RM386.7 million recorded in the previous year.