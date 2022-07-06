Affluency disparity among population

PETALING JAYA: The country is currently under economic stress, with some not even having enough money to meet their daily needs.

However, increased flight bookings and hotel reservations have raised questions on the disparity between those who can afford to spend money on vacations and the rest who are suffering in poverty.

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited group CEO Bo Lingam confirmed that the airline has registered an increase in the number of passengers who booked flight tickets for various purposes, including domestic travel and business trips.

“The flight booking rate has increased more than 50% from what it was before April, since Covid-19 standard operating procedures were relaxed.

“We have only about 44 out of 100 aircraft operating. So, if more are put in operation, we can expect more flight bookings because we can sell more tickets at a cheaper price.”

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents honorary treasurer and spokesman Nigel Wong said many Malaysians have begun to travel following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

He said domestic travel has returned to normal as people travel during school holidays and festive seasons while working adults are travelling during long weekends to popular holiday destinations such as Malacca, Penang and Sabah.

On the affluency disparity, he said it would indirectly increase the country’s employment rate, adding that many people would want to take up available jobs so that they can also travel.

“Based on demand, we can imagine that the number of travellers moving around in the country, including Sabah and Sarawak, has increased. Most of the travels are domestic at the moment because of affordability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Association of Hotels president Christina Toh said occupancy rates have increased after movement restrictions were eased.

“Hotel occupancy in Malaysia has exceeded 50%, especially in Klang Valley hotels, and it’s evident that it has improved a lot compared with during the pandemic.

“When the borders were reopened, there were opportunities for vacations and domestic tourism following the relaxation of restrictions for travellers. The number of Covid-19 cases has also been declining and there is greater awareness among the public about ensuring public safety.

“If those who can afford it do not travel, it would be difficult to revive the economy and boost the tourism industry,” she said.

Financial expert Felix Neoh said inflation and the rising cost of living have affected people differently, with those who have greater income buffers being able to enjoy more than those who live paycheck to paycheck.

“We have a wide spectrum and levels of wealth among the population. Their incomes are different for groups such as B40, M40 and T20. Inflation and rising cost of living affect them differently, so there is a disparity in incomes and affordability.

“But If you want to get something, save money so you can afford it rather than comparing yourself with others and feeling pressured to live beyond your means,” he said.

“The economy depends on consumption by all Malaysians. A pull-back in spending would cause further contractions to broad-based economic growth.”