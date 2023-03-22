Affordable spectacles offered via Rahmah initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Since the government launched the Menu Rahmah initiative on Jan 31, more restaurateurs have joined the bandwagon from the original 15,000 nationwide, to offer meals at RM5 or below.

Since then, the initiative, launched by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, has taken on a life of its own with little prompting.

Other businesses are now also offering a Menu Rahmah of their own.

Optometrist World Vision Optics has launched its own Spek Rahmah project in collaboration with lens manufacturer Skywing Sdn Bhd.

Their Spek Rahmah project is aimed at alleviating the economic burden of purchasing spectacles, especially for those with multiple family members who need to wear them.

“We understand the difficulties and financial strain that those in the lower income groups, especially the B40, are experiencing,” World Vision Optics founder Chan Shui Chin said.

“As responsible Malaysians, I believe every business must join the government’s call to help the lower income groups and less fortunate by alleviating some of their burdens. Launching Spek Rahmah is our way of doing this.”

Chan said the project is mainly divided into two parts.

At its core, Spek Rahmah subsidises the cost of a pair of spectacles, including lenses and frames, and charges applicants a flat price of just RM29.90.

“Even for those with high myopia, as long as the applicant does not mind the thickness of the lens, they can still apply to us for the subsidy.

“The second part of the project is the free eye screening activities conducted by our mobile optometry team, which is aimed at increasing public awareness of eye care,” he said.

He added that over the past six years, the mobile team has conducted over 100 free eye screening activities throughout Peninsular Malaysia, especially in rural areas, Felda land schemes, people’s housing project flats and Orang Asli villages.

“We have also donated more than 1,000 pairs of spectacles to those in need, as some of the people we meet when we conduct the free eye screenings cannot afford to pay for their spectacles.”

Chan said applying for Spek Rahmah is easy using three application methods.

The first is to visit Cerah Optique branches in Kapar and Shah Alam to submit personal details.

“We will prepare the spectacles and Spek Rahmah will be provided to the applicant within one or two working days. The second way is to pay us a visit when we conduct eye screenings, apply and undergo an eye examination.

“And finally, applying online through our Facebook page,” he said.

Unlike the offline application, online applicants need to include a prescription for their eyes and Spek Rahmah will be sent to them by post.

Chan said the project is open to all Malaysians and not limited to Spek Rahmah applications only.

The project also provides free eye checks and if necessary, its mobile optometry team will take equipment along to conduct free eye tests in residential areas.

Those who wish to attend their free eye screening sessions can get updates at the World Vision Optics Facebook page.