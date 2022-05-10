Afghanistan receives US$40m in cash aid

KABUL: Afghanistan has received US$40 million in humanitarian cash aid for bolstering its economy, said Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank in a statement on Wednesday.

This is the second batch of US$40 million in cash aid sent to Afghanistan by the international community over the past week, reported Xinhua.

“As part of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan a batch of US$40 million in cash reached Kabul on Tuesday and was transferred to one of the country’s commercial banks,“ the statement said without naming the bank where the cash has been deposited.

The war-town and economically impoverished Afghanistan received a similar amount on Sept 22 as part of support to raise the country’s foreign reserve, which has reached more than US$1.2 billion.-Bernama