KUALA LUMPUR: Afghanistan observed its 102nd anniversary of Independence Day on Thursday amid uncertainty following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Celebrating the occasion from afar, Afghans in Malaysia expressed concern over the fate and future of their homeland and hope that the situation in the country will stabilise soon.

Sharing his thoughts with Bernama, Saleh (not his real name), who is in his late thirties and working and living in Kuala Lumpur, said independence is for freedom and securing the rights of citizens, but it means nothing in the context of his country.

“Independence is meaningless when thousands of my compatriots cannot sleep or rest for fear of being killed and the children of my country cry even out of fear in their mother’s arms. I have a bad feeling. I have not slept for three nights, and I am worried about the people in my country.

“I think of girls and women and children whose lives are in danger, but there is no help. I think of the eyes of the innocent and oppressed children of my country, where there is sorrow and pain. This is very sad for me,” he told Bernama in an interview via Whatsapp.

Saleh, who left Afghanistan due to a security threat several years ago, pointed out that the country needs a modern and acceptable system of governance and he believes in the young and informed generation of his country.

He elaborated by saying that oppression, killings and violence are not the answers to the conflict, and stressed for a democratic solution that is supported by the people.

“In these 20 years, the youths have learned and are educated; they are the hope of all the people of Afghanistan. The reason for Afghanistan’s war and defeat is that we did not have real and good leaders to save the country from the crisis,” he said.

Asked about his family and friends, Saleh said he has been in contact with them these past few days, hoping that they are safe in Afghanistan.

“My message to my friends and family is that I am sorry. I’m sorry, I can do nothing to save them, and like others, I just read the news. But in our culture, there is a saying that after every darkness, light will come,” he said.

For Sajad (not his real name), even though he was born in Iran and never set foot in Afghanistan, he is saddened by the fate of his people when he tries to put himself in the situation.

Sajad, in his late twenties, who has been living and working in Malaysia for several years, hopes for a peaceful solution in the country and that the Taliban will keep their promises to ensure peace in the country and respect the rights of women.

“I believe 99% it will not happen, (considering) what they did before, but I hope it is true this time and I am wrong,” he said.

Sajad, who has no close relatives in Afghanistan after his parents left their homeland some decades ago, also hopes that the situation in the country could return to normal as soon as possible.

“I hope they can go back to the situation years ago. Afghanistan was in a very good situation about 60 years ago, and I wish at least they are safe at this point and they can get what they deserve to get,” he said in his message to the people in Afghanistan.

The Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, on Sunday and took control of Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years. Following the Taliban’s capture of the Afghan capital, president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left the country.

With the collapse of the previous government, the focus has turned to the safety of Afghan civilians and evacuees, along with the country’s future under the Taliban.

Many countries have decided to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from Afghanistan and close their embassies, according to media reports. — Bernama