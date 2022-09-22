After hitting bull's eye in Sukma, evan now targeting spot in national team

NILAI: Given his lack of experience, Sabah archer Evan Rich Chong Qi Wei (pix) never expected to win the men's recurve event in his first appearance at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) today.

But Evan, 16, who took up the sport at the age of 14, is now setting his sights on a bigger target - a place in the national team.

“I never guessed I could earn gold until just now and that was satisfaction in the face of fierce competition from other athletes.

“After this, a selection is coming up, so that is my target. I will work hard to position myself,“ he said here.

In the recurve competition, the Kota Kinabalu-born archer defeated Penang’s Naveer Fikri Zinuldin with a 6-0 score while bronze fell to Terengganu’s Muhammad Saiful Islam Mohd Rizuwan.

Federal Territories’ Alia Qursyiah Mazlan took gold in the women’s recurve after beating Sarawak’s Joey Tan Xing Lei 6-2.

Bronze was won by Joey's teammate, Supang Yahya.-Bernama