SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has declared Nov 18 a public holiday, a day before polling day.

State secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik said the matter was decided at the state executive council meeting today.

In a statement today, he said this is to allow voters to fulfill their responsibilities in the 15th general election (GE15).

Earlier today, the Selangor government also declared Nov 18 as a public holiday to enable the people to go out and vote.