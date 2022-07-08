AGC dismisses viral message claiming it has determined mistrial in SRC trial as fake

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today dismissed as fake a viral message stating it had determined a mistrial in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

It said in a statement that it is awaiting the outcome of Najib’s appeal to the Federal Court which will begin hearing the case on Aug 15.

On Dec 8, 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld Najib's conviction and a 12-year jail sentence as well as a RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who presided with Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, dismissed Najib's appeal against the High Court's decision on July 28, 2020.

The Federal Court would be the final avenue for the Pekan Member of Parliament to appeal against his sentence and conviction in the SRC International case.-Bernama