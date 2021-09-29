AGC receives MACC investigation paper on missing US$6.94 million

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has received the investigation paper on the missing cash of US$6.94 million from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

In a brief statement today, AGC said its Prosecution Division will carry out an in-depth study on the investigation paper before making any decision on whether or not to prosecute or order for further investigation.

On Sept 23, Bernama reported that the police will call three MACC senior officers, who were previously remanded for six days, to facilitate the investigation into the missing cash.

Bukit Aman CID Chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said they would also call the owner of the money, former director-general of Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, to assist in the probe. -Bernama