AGC rejects Yasin's third representation to review drug charges, singer to file fourth

PETALING JAYA: Nasyid singer and composer Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman (pix) will file a fourth representation soon to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to review the three drug charges made against him.

His lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein informed Sessions Court Judge Nik Nasimah Nik Mohammad that his client will file the new representation after the AGC rejected the third representation on March 13.

“We have informed the prosecution about this and there is no objection from their side.

“The defence, by filing the representation, has no intention of delaying court proceedings and instead is confident the charges against Muhammad Yasin can be resolved without going to trial. We also request that today's and tomorrow's trial proceedings be set aside while the fourth representation is being considered,” said the lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Asnawi Abu Hanipah confirmed that the prosecution did not object to the request for a fourth representation.

The court then set May 31 and June 1 and 2 for the hearing of the case.

The 47-year-old “Mimpi Laila” singer was charged with self-administration of the drug “11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid” at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya police headquarters at 11.05 pm last March 24.

The charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years if convicted.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis-type drugs weighing 193.7g and cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Homes, PJU 3, Kota Damansara here at 5.30 pm on the same date.

The drug possession charge framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act carries life imprisonment or not less than five years with no less than 10 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

On cannabis cultivation, the charge is framed under Section 6B(1)(a) of the DDA and punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction.

When met by reporters, Muhammad Yasin said he has been suffering from thyroid disease while in prison since last November, but the singer was grateful that he has been given access to medical treatment.

“I don't want people to assume that the prison doesn't feed me. There is plenty of food in the prison,” he said, while adding that his weight has dropped from 66 kilogrammes (kg) to 48kg. -Bernama