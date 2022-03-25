Agencies shocked over RM7,800 quoted by deputy minister for hiring of maids

PETALING JAYA: Was Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim correct when he said the cost of bringing in Indonesian domestic workers into Malaysia was set at RM7,800?

Stakeholders in the industry are not convinced the figure is accurate.

According to Association of Employment Agencies Malaysia president Datuk Foo Yong Hooi, the amount mentioned by Awang is not practical despite the fact that the Human Resources Ministry has been working hard to reduce the figure.

Foo said Awang has misquoted the cost, adding that Indonesia would not be able to send domestic helpers to Malaysia at such a low price.

“I think the HR deputy minister has made a mistake because there is no way we can do it for RM7,800,” Foo told theSun.

“The RM7,800 was an old price stated in a previous memorandum of understanding but the new price is capped at RM15,000 as agreed by the Malaysian government, and it will be signed on April 1.

“I am wondering why the deputy minister mentioned RM7,800 because Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan stated a couple of months ago that the cost was RM15,000.

“Of course, the ministry has been trying very hard to bring down the cost, but Indonesia cannot supply at such a low price. When the supplier cannot serve you with that price, how can you quote that amount?”

Meanwhile, MMCS Kahlon Cleaning Sdn Bhd founder and director Sharanjit Kaur Kahlon said RM7,800 was not feasible, as maid agencies were also expected to incur additional fees aside from those paid for passports and working permits.

Sharanjit, who has been running her agency for the past five years, added that if the deputy minister’s figure is enforced, maid agencies will not be able to survive.

“Everyone just considers the cost of a passport and other paperwork, but what about all the additional costs such as training, accommodation and transport expenses? The flight tickets are not priced the same all the time,” she said.

“There are other additional expenses like document fees, stamp duties and costs incurred to make arrangements for them to arrive in Malaysia safely. Agencies also need to advertise their services and provide basic needs until the maids are employed.

“Sometimes, employers request a guarantee from the agency, stating that if something goes wrong, the agency would need to replace the maid, which would cost more money.

“If the price is set at RM7,800, agencies would only be getting about RM1,800 to RM2,000 for all the hassle they undertake and we need a lot of manpower to do that,” she said.