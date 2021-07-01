Agencies under Transport Ministry to resume counter services today

KUALA LUMPUR: All agencies under the Transport Ministry will resume counter services today with some guidelines set in line with the announcement by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali(pix) yesterday.

The ministry announced in a statement yesterday that the counter services would only be for services that could not be conducted online and that physical attendance would be by appointments only as walk-ins would not be allowed.

“In addition, the capacity of those on duty at the counters must not exceed 50 per cent,” it said.

According to the ministry, all Road Transport Department (JPJ) counter services for transactions related to commercial and private vehicles would be available, except for services that could be conducted online through the public portal mySIKAP or the department strategic partners.

It said there were 38 services available online through mySIKAP, but 11 other transactions, including booking registration numbers and ownership details, will require registration via biometric confirmation (one-time registration) to proceed with online transaction on mySIKAP.

Those seeking further information can refer to the JPJ official Facebook page @jabatanpengangkutanjalanmalaysia, which also contains a list of nearby JPJ branches to make appointments.

For the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), all applications can be made through appointments except for driving licences. Appointments can be made via the APAD portal at https://www.apad.gov.my/temujanji/index.html, with access beginning at 4 pm.

“Temporary Operator Licence applications need to be done directly via email to lps@apad.gov.my.

“During the National Recovery Plan period, operators and companies are not subject to the requirement to submit licence renewal applications within 90 days prior to the expiry date,” it said, adding that members of the public could refer to the APAD Facebook account @APADchannel for further information.

Meanwhile, the Marine Department and the Sabah Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) each have seven transactions that can be done at the counter by appointment.

Further information regarding appointments can be obtained via the hotline at 03-3346 7777/7620 or email khidmatpelanggan@marine.gov.my for the Marine Department. For Sabah CVLB appointments, either call the hotline at 088-238244/245 or email aduan@lpkpsabah.gov.my.

The Sarawak CVLB has only six transactions that can be done at the counter through appointments, including applications for new or additional commercial vehicle licences and renewal of commercial vehicle licences.

For more information, contact the hotline at 082-412073/413303 or email temujanji@lpkpsarawak.gov.my.

For Puspakom, meanwhile, appointments can be made online at www.mypuspakom.com.my or through the customer service line at 03-5101 7000.

The Transport Ministry also reminded those dealing with the relevant agencies to comply with the standard operating procedure, including wearing face masks and using sanitisers. -Bernama