Agong advises all Malaysians to stay calm while waiting for new government to be formed

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah advised all Malaysians to stay calm and be patient while waiting for the formation of the new federal government post-15th General Election (GE15).

His Majesty said this was because the process would take a little more time to be completed.

“Be patient, it needs a little time. Stay calm.

“The caretaker government is still there, still running as usual,” he said when paying a surprise visit to the members of the media who were waiting outside the Gate 2 of the Istana Negara here today.

When asked about the latest development on the formation of the new federal government, His Majesty told the media to refer to the statement issued by Istana Negara.

“I will not make any remark. Just follow the statement issued by Istana Negara,” he said.

In the latest statement issued earlier today, Al-Sultan Abdullah consented to the extend the deadline for political party and coalition leaders to submit their proposed coalition to form the new government and name of Prime Minister candidate has been extended until 2 pm tomorrow.

Yesterday, the deadline given to the leaders was before 2 pm today.

The GE15 on Saturday ended with no party obtaining a simple majority of 112 seats in the 222-seat Parliament to form the new government.

Pakatan Harapan obtained 82 seats, followed by Perikatan Nasional (73), BN (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three).

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) secured one each, while the independents, two.-Bernama