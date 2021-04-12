Agong calls on Muslims to seek blessings of Ramadan to strengthen faith - Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) decreed for Muslims in the country to seek the blessings of Ramadan to further strengthen their takwa (faith), as well as increase their religious activities and good deeds.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty wants Muslims to enliven the holy month with various meaningful activities to further strengthen their faith, as well as solidarity with others.

“His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Her Majesty the Raja Permaisuri Agong wish Muslims in the country Happy Ramadan Al-Mubarak and may the month be celebrated with humility and gratitude for the tests and blessings that Allah SWT have bestowed on us,“ he said in a statement issued by Istana Negara today.

Ahmad Fadil said with the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order and the Recovery Movement Control Order, His Majesty decreed that all events to be held during Ramadan should be in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and regulations set by the government.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised Muslims, especially the frontliners, to remain strong during the fasting month while working under the new normal circumstances to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Muslims in the country, he said, were also advised to persevere through this test and to exercise self-discipline, as well as adhere to the stipulated SOPs.

“His Majesty also called on all Muslims to take the blessings of Ramadan to pray that Malaysia continues to be protected and blessed and that the Covid-19 epidemic can be curbed and will end soon,” he added. — Bernama