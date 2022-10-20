Agong confers awards to 257 military personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred awards to 257 military officers and personnel at the second session of the investiture ceremony for military service (DKAT) 2022 held at Istana Negara today.

At the ceremony which took place at the Balairung Seri Istana Negara, His Majesty also conferred the Panglima Gagah Angkatan Tentera (PGAT) award to 11 recipients, Pahlawan Angkatan Tentera (PAT) to 33 recipients, Kesatria Angkatan Tentera (KAT) and Bentara Angkatan Tentera (BAT) to 104 recipients and 109 recipients, respectively.

The DKAT awards were conferred to qualified officers and personnel of various ranks for their contributions and sacrifices in the service.

Also present at the ceremony were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Air Force chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

In the first session of the investiture ceremony held on Tuesday, a total of 284 officers and personnel were conferred awards with Mohd Asghar Khan leading the list of recipients. He was conferred the Panglima Gagah Angkatan Tentera (PGAT) award.-Bernama