KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) today expressed his condolences to the family of former Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) chief General (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Che Mat who died yesterday.

Mohd Ghazali died at the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital. He was 90.

Istana Negara, in a statement on its official Facebook, stated that His Majesty was saddened by Mohd Ghazali’s death and hoped that his family would be patient and resolute in facing this situation.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as the supreme commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), highly appreciates Mohd Ghazali’s service and sacrifices to ATM and the country.

“His Majesty prays that his soul be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed with the righteous,“ it said. -Bernama