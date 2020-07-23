Agong decrees all Malaysians not to be complacent in observing SOP to curb Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today decreed all Malaysians not to be complacent in observing the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty also expressed concerns over the increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases to double digits and the detection of new clusters of the disease.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged the people not to lose focus and to always be vigilant and disciplined in playing their respective roles by complying with SOP, including quarantine orders and the new normal.

“His Majesty also reminded the people about the success of the government, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and all the relevant agencies, especially the frontliners in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These efforts will not mean a thing if the country has to face the second wave and the reimposement of the Movement Control Order that can affect the people’s safety and wellbeing, as well as the country’s economy,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah was also concerned over the possible surge in dengue cases in Malaysia if the people did not view seriously the threats of Aedes mosquito.

“His Majesty wants the people to continue taking preventive measures as advised by the MOH and the relevant authorities to ensure that their houses and surrounding areas are free from the breeding habitat of Aedes mosquito.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the people to take preventive measures from mosquito bites when doing outdoor and indoor activities by using repellent and aerosol sprays, and to seek immediate treatment at a nearby clinic or hospital if showing symptoms of dengue fever,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also stressed that the success of curbing the Covid-19 epidemic and combating the threat of dengue fever was a collective effort of the government and the people from all walks of life.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on all Malaysians to pray that the situation of the Covid-19 and dengue fever in this country can be controlled and curbed effectively and for Malaysia to always be under the shade of Allah’s mercy and protection. -Bernama