Agong decrees flood victims to adhere to instruction to evacuate to PPS

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed that all flood victims must adhere to the authorities if instructed to evacuate to temporary relief centres (PPS).

His Majesty also reminded the people residing on the east coast of the peninsula to stay vigilant during this bad weather condition, and not to allow their children to play or go near flood waters.

“I want to advise the people, especially in the flood-hit areas in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan to stay vigilant in this monsoon season.

“I also hope that cleanliness is given priority at all relief centres,” he said when visiting flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Beserah here today.

Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was also in attendance.

Also present were State Social Welfare, Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Sabariah Saidan, State Police Chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa and Social Welfare Department director Datuk Zulkhairi Zainol Abidin.-Bernama