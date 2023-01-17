Agong expresses condolences to family of AFC vice-president Saud Abdulaziz

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed his sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) vice-president Saud Abdulaziz al-Mohannadi, who passed away recently.

Through a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, His Majesty also hoped that the family of the deceased and his loved ones remained patient, strong and resolute in facing this moment of sadness and sorrow.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is a former AFC vice-president and a member of FIFA Council, recognises Saud Abdulaziz’s legacy and immense contribution to the development of football in Qatar and the Asian continent.

“His passing is a great loss to the Qatari and Asian football community and fraternity,” according to the posting.

His Majesty prayed that Saud Abdulaziz’s soul be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous.

According to news reports, Saud Abdulaziz, 66, also the Qatar Football Association vice-president and FIFA Council member, died last Tuesday (Jan 10). -Bernama