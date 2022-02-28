Agong graces opening of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament.

The King was met on arrival at the Parliament building by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun and Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

The Dewan Rakyat meeting will run for 16 days until March 24.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Negara meeting, which will be opened simultaneously with the Dewan Rakyat today, will last for nine days beginning March 21.-Bernama