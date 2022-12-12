Agong grants audience to Timor-Leste President

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted an audience to Timor-Leste President Dr José Ramos-Horta at Istana Negara here today.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, during the 30-minute session that began at 3 pm, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Ramos-Horta touched on bilateral relations and several issues of mutual interest between Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

“His Majesty also expressed hope that bilateral relations will be strengthened in various aspects for the mutual benefit of both countries,” the post read.

Also present were Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli; Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Muhamad Alamin; Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Dr. Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Dos Reis Magno and Timor-Leste Minister of Economic Affairs Joaquim Amaral.

Ramos-Horta and his delegation arrived in Malaysia yesterday and held a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya this morning.

In 2021, Malaysia was Timor-Leste’s eighth largest trading partner and 13th export destination as well as seventh source of imports.

From January to October 2022, the total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Timor-Leste was US$84.6 million.-Bernama